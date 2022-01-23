Great Bear Resources (OTCMKTS:GTBAF) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

Great Bear Resources (OTCMKTS:GTBAF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Great Bear Resources in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. cut shares of Great Bear Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Great Bear Resources from C$22.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

GTBAF opened at $22.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.94. Great Bear Resources has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $24.02.

Great Bear Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in Dixie and Regional Red Lake projects. The company was founded on December 6, 2001 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

