Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) PT Raised to $271.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $264.00 to $271.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.02% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on UNP. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.81.
UNP stock opened at $246.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $245.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.85. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $193.14 and a 52-week high of $256.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75.
In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 488,917 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $107,528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Union Pacific by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 173,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,078,000 after purchasing an additional 27,408 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Union Pacific by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 553,421 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $108,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,461 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.
Union Pacific Company Profile
Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.
