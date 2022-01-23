ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) PT Raised to $81.00

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $81.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OGS. UBS Group raised shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of ONE Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.33.

OGS stock opened at $77.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.29. ONE Gas has a 12 month low of $62.52 and a 12 month high of $81.90.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $273.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.24 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 8.92%. ONE Gas’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ONE Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 668.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

