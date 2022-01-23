Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Cut to $375.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target cut by research analysts at Moffett Nathanson from $460.00 to $375.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Moffett Nathanson’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.66% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $565.42.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $397.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $599.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $589.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Netflix has a 1 year low of $379.99 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,721 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $4,536,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,463 shares of company stock worth $15,928,471 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,988 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,307,000 after buying an additional 9,468 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Netflix by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 59,037 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,184,000 after acquiring an additional 10,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $423,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

