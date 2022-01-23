Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.33 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Truist Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.34. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Truist Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.20 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stephens upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.62.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $61.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.16 and a 200 day moving average of $59.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Truist Financial has a 12-month low of $47.69 and a 12-month high of $68.95. The company has a market cap of $82.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $258,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Linker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $909,000. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,348,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.