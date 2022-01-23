Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.86 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.86 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.80. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $98.86 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $66.85 and a 1 year high of $106.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.76%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.