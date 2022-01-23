Bank of America Downgrades Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) to Underperform

Bank of America cut shares of Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $23.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $26.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.11.

NASDAQ:GO opened at $25.14 on Wednesday. Grocery Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.59.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $768.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total transaction of $51,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

