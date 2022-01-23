Bank of America Downgrades Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) to Underperform

Bank of America cut shares of Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $23.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $26.00.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.11.
NASDAQ:GO opened at $25.14 on Wednesday. Grocery Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.59.
In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total transaction of $51,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Grocery Outlet
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
