Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) PT Lowered to $300.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $330.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.30% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.84.

ISRG stock opened at $269.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.29 billion, a PE ratio of 58.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.10. Intuitive Surgical has a one year low of $227.47 and a one year high of $369.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $336.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $343.02.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total value of $2,502,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total value of $6,945,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.2% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,528,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,826,220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687,456 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 191.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,401,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,581,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891,713 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 203.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 705,815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $253,605,000 after purchasing an additional 473,419 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 197.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 588,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $211,451,000 after purchasing an additional 390,815 shares during the period. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 428.3% in the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 463,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $154,085,000 after purchasing an additional 375,915 shares during the period. 29.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

