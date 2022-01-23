JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) PT Set at €21.20 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.20 ($24.09) target price on JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.60 ($26.82) target price on JCDecaux in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group set a €16.40 ($18.64) target price on JCDecaux in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €23.80 ($27.05) target price on JCDecaux in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €22.50 ($25.57).

Shares of DEC opened at €22.06 ($25.07) on Thursday. JCDecaux has a 1 year low of €27.02 ($30.70) and a 1 year high of €36.90 ($41.93). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €22.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of €22.99.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

