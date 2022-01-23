The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Alstom (EPA:ALO) a €33.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($37.50) price objective on Alstom (EPA:ALO) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ALO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.00 ($52.27) target price on shares of Alstom in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.50 ($35.80) target price on shares of Alstom in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €41.00 ($46.59) target price on shares of Alstom in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group set a €47.00 ($53.41) target price on shares of Alstom in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($53.41) target price on shares of Alstom in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €43.44 ($49.36).

EPA:ALO opened at €31.50 ($35.80) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €32.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is €33.36. Alstom has a fifty-two week low of €25.65 ($29.15) and a fifty-two week high of €37.37 ($42.47).

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

