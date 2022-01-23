The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Puma (ETR:PUM) a €134.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($152.27) price objective on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($164.77) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €123.00 ($139.77) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($125.00) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Nord/LB set a €102.50 ($116.48) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €120.00 ($136.36) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €116.28 ($132.14).

Puma stock opened at €93.80 ($106.59) on Thursday. Puma has a 52-week low of €78.72 ($89.45) and a 52-week high of €115.40 ($131.14). The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €105.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of €104.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

