Sixt (ETR:SIX2) PT Set at €170.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($193.18) price objective on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SIX2 has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €195.00 ($221.59) target price on shares of Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Warburg Research set a €162.00 ($184.09) target price on shares of Sixt in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Baader Bank set a €148.70 ($168.98) target price on shares of Sixt in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €119.00 ($135.23) target price on shares of Sixt in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €105.00 ($119.32) target price on shares of Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sixt has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €146.10 ($166.02).

SIX2 stock opened at €152.00 ($172.73) on Thursday. Sixt has a 52 week low of €93.35 ($106.08) and a 52 week high of €170.30 ($193.52). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €155.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €135.66.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

