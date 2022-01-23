Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) vs. ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Financial Analysis

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) and Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ESS Tech and Spectrum Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESS Tech N/A N/A -$3.29 million N/A N/A Spectrum Brands $3.00 billion 1.27 $189.60 million $4.41 20.25

Spectrum Brands has higher revenue and earnings than ESS Tech.

Profitability

This table compares ESS Tech and Spectrum Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESS Tech N/A N/A N/A Spectrum Brands 4.50% 16.93% 4.73%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.3% of ESS Tech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.1% of Spectrum Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Spectrum Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ESS Tech and Spectrum Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESS Tech 0 0 5 0 3.00 Spectrum Brands 0 1 6 0 2.86

ESS Tech presently has a consensus target price of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 285.20%. Spectrum Brands has a consensus target price of $119.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.27%. Given ESS Tech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ESS Tech is more favorable than Spectrum Brands.

Summary

Spectrum Brands beats ESS Tech on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

ESS Tech Company Profile

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with ESS Tech, Inc.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents. The firm operates through the following segments: Home and Personal Care (HPC), Global Pet Care (GPC), and Home and Garden (H&G). The GPC segment focuses on the pet care business. The H&G segment involves the home and garden and insect control business. The HPC segment includes the small kitchen and personal care appliances business. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Middleton, WI.

