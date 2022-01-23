Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.31.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SAND shares. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.75 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James set a $9.00 price objective on Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price objective on Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 9.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,619,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,610,000 after purchasing an additional 405,584 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 1,913.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,523,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348,356 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 5.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,958,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,044,000 after purchasing an additional 160,897 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 93.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,639,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 16.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,669,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,594,000 after purchasing an additional 237,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $6.12 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $9.31. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.80 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.50.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.0155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.