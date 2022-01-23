Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Head to Head Review

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.6% of Rockwell Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.4% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Rockwell Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Rockwell Medical and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rockwell Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Jazz Pharmaceuticals 0 1 14 0 2.93

Rockwell Medical presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 663.36%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $209.07, suggesting a potential upside of 52.87%. Given Rockwell Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rockwell Medical is more favorable than Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility & Risk

Rockwell Medical has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rockwell Medical and Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rockwell Medical $62.20 million 0.59 -$30.89 million ($0.34) -1.16 Jazz Pharmaceuticals $2.36 billion 3.56 $238.62 million ($2.55) -53.63

Jazz Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Rockwell Medical. Jazz Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rockwell Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Rockwell Medical and Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rockwell Medical -52.46% -144.56% -48.07% Jazz Pharmaceuticals -5.62% 21.43% 8.54%

Summary

Jazz Pharmaceuticals beats Rockwell Medical on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca. The company was founded by Bruce C. Cozadd in March 2003 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

