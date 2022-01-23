Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Price Target Raised to C$59.00

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GIL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Desjardins reiterated a na rating and issued a C$59.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear to C$58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities downgraded Gildan Activewear from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Gildan Activewear to a hold rating and set a C$42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$54.00.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear stock opened at C$49.05 on Wednesday. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of C$31.72 and a one year high of C$55.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$52.45 and a 200-day moving average price of C$48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.91, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.29.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.29. The company had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$915.04 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 3.4400002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.60%.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.