CIBC Increases Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target to C$116.00

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its target price raised by equities researchers at CIBC from C$108.00 to C$116.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on L. Desjardins upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$112.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$92.00 to C$107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. ATB Capital upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$103.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$104.80.

Shares of TSE L opened at C$92.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$99.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$91.21. Loblaw Companies has a 52 week low of C$60.86 and a 52 week high of C$105.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of C$30.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported C$1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.48 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$16.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$15.72 billion. On average, analysts predict that Loblaw Companies will post 5.9600002 EPS for the current year.

In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 14,783 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.85, for a total value of C$1,549,999.03. Also, Director Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$98.15, for a total value of C$490,773.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$577,541.67. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,064 shares of company stock valued at $3,186,893.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

