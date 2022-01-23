Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) Price Target Cut to C$16.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) had its price target reduced by analysts at Raymond James from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 86.05% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Nomad Royalty’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Nomad Royalty from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. cut their target price on Nomad Royalty from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Nomad Royalty from C$18.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$14.00 target price on Nomad Royalty and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nomad Royalty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.54.

Get Nomad Royalty alerts:

Shares of NSR opened at C$8.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.25. Nomad Royalty has a 1 year low of C$7.34 and a 1 year high of C$12.10. The stock has a market cap of C$487.25 million and a P/E ratio of 39.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.88.

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$7.71 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nomad Royalty will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Nomad Royalty Company Profile

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.