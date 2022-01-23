Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Parkland (TSE:PKI) Price Target to C$47.00

Parkland (TSE:PKI) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered Parkland from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$50.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Parkland from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Parkland from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$49.09.

Shares of TSE PKI opened at C$32.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.18. Parkland has a 12 month low of C$32.75 and a 12 month high of C$41.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$34.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$36.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.02.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.93 billion. Analysts predict that Parkland will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

