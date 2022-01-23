Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fastenal in a report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.41. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Fastenal’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $56.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.09. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.25.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,871,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,319,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,716,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,455,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,683,000 after purchasing an additional 792,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 730 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $417,623.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,058 shares of company stock worth $2,349,690. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.26%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

