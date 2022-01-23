FY2025 EPS Estimates for BHP Group Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BBL)

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of BHP Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $4.48 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.52. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BBL. Royal Bank of Canada cut BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.32.

BBL stock opened at $64.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.43 and its 200 day moving average is $58.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $69.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBL. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 59.3% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 350,697 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after acquiring an additional 130,547 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in BHP Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,995 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,001,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BHP Group by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,247 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,041,000 after buying an additional 31,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in BHP Group by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,194 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

