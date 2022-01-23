Brokers Issue Forecasts for Qurate Retail, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Qurate Retail in a report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma expects that the company will earn $2.01 per share for the year.

Several other research firms also recently commented on QRTEA. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Qurate Retail from $10.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $7.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.92. Qurate Retail has a 52-week low of $6.74 and a 52-week high of $14.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th.

In other Qurate Retail news, Director Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $1,596,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRTEA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Qurate Retail by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Qurate Retail during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Qurate Retail during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Qurate Retail during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Qurate Retail during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

