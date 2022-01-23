Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Reduced by Analyst

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for First Republic Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.19 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.22. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI upgraded First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group began coverage on First Republic Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.14.

FRC stock opened at $167.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $143.60 and a 52-week high of $222.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.09.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.47%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explained

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.