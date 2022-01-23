Community Health Systems, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Community Health Systems in a report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Community Health Systems’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.47 EPS.
Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE CYH opened at $13.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.11 and its 200 day moving average is $12.82. Community Health Systems has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $17.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.74.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 36,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 138,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 24,868 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 30,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Community Health Systems by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 12,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Community Health Systems by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 154,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 76,957 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Community Health Systems
Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.
