Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RCII. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th.

NASDAQ RCII opened at $41.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.50. Rent-A-Center has a 52 week low of $41.03 and a 52 week high of $67.76.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 47.72%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is 47.72%.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Hetrick purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $667,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 3.8% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 0.6% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 20.1% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 2.3% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 12.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

