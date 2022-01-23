AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.71.

AER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on AerCap in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on AerCap in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 14,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 12,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $63.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. AerCap has a 12-month low of $37.29 and a 12-month high of $71.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.82.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.78. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AerCap will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

