The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.33.

PGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Progressive from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company.

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $209,168.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total value of $142,215.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,546 shares of company stock valued at $6,826,524. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,257,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $204,017,000 after buying an additional 56,776 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 247,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,416,000 after buying an additional 22,343 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 49,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,514,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $108.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Progressive has a one year low of $84.89 and a one year high of $110.91. The company has a market capitalization of $63.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.50.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.81%.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

