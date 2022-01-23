ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $282.36.

ICLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on ICON Public from $234.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays raised their target price on ICON Public from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $230.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on ICON Public from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $251.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $282.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. ICON Public has a 12-month low of $168.76 and a 12-month high of $313.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.11, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.89.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company’s revenue was up 166.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ICON Public will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in ICON Public by 223.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ICON Public by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of ICON Public in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of ICON Public by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of ICON Public by 393.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 720 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

