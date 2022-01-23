Comparing TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) and Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL)

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) and Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.9% of TFS Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.0% of Brookline Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of TFS Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Brookline Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

TFS Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Brookline Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. TFS Financial pays out 389.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Brookline Bancorp pays out 34.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TFS Financial has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Brookline Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. TFS Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares TFS Financial and Brookline Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TFS Financial 18.22% 4.76% 0.57% Brookline Bancorp 33.84% 11.84% 1.33%

Volatility & Risk

TFS Financial has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookline Bancorp has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for TFS Financial and Brookline Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TFS Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Brookline Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

Brookline Bancorp has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.22%. Given Brookline Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Brookline Bancorp is more favorable than TFS Financial.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TFS Financial and Brookline Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TFS Financial $444.65 million 11.12 $81.01 million $0.29 60.69 Brookline Bancorp $351.46 million 3.67 $47.63 million $1.45 11.47

TFS Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Brookline Bancorp. Brookline Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TFS Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Brookline Bancorp beats TFS Financial on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans. The Commercial Loans and Leases segment consists of commercial loans, which includes taxi medallion loans, equipment financing, and loans to condominium associations. The Consumer Loans Segment comprises of residential mortgage loans, home equity loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded on November 1, 1997 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

