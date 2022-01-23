Reviewing Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) & Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK)

Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK) and Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Video River Networks and Land Securities Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Video River Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A Land Securities Group 0 3 0 0 2.00

Risk and Volatility

Video River Networks has a beta of -1.05, suggesting that its share price is 205% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Land Securities Group has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Video River Networks and Land Securities Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Video River Networks $1.63 million 10.71 -$80,000.00 N/A N/A Land Securities Group $830.75 million 9.93 -$1.82 billion N/A N/A

Video River Networks has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Land Securities Group.

Profitability

This table compares Video River Networks and Land Securities Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Video River Networks 15.11% 167.19% 49.18% Land Securities Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Video River Networks beats Land Securities Group on 5 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

Video River Networks Company Profile

Video River Networks, Inc. is a technology holding, which engages in the management of portfolio of electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics assets and businesses. Its assets include operations that design, develop, manufacture, and sell electric vehicles and design, manufacture, install and sell power controls, battery technology, wireless technology, and residential utility meters and remote, mission-critical devices mostly engineered through artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic technologies. The company was founded on April 26, 1983 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

Land Securities Group Company Profile

Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London. The Regional Retail segment includes all regional shopping centres and shops outside London and outlets. The Urban Opportunities segment includes assets for capital investment. The Subscale Sectors segment mainly includes assets that will not be a focus for capital investment and consists of leisure and hotel assets and retail parks. The company was founded by Harold Samuel on February 15, 1944 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

