Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

ALRM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alarm.com from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.29.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

NASDAQ ALRM opened at $73.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.09, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.03. Alarm.com has a twelve month low of $73.01 and a twelve month high of $107.18. The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.81 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alarm.com will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 418 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total value of $35,504.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 1,000 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $90,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,129 shares of company stock valued at $7,665,514 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 1,420.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,917,923 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $162,659,000 after acquiring an additional 75,896 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.