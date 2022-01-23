Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paycor HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

Paycor HCM stock opened at $23.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.59. Paycor HCM has a 1-year low of $23.27 and a 1-year high of $39.71.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $92.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.54 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paycor HCM will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Paycor HCM news, Director Scott David Miller purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $72,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raul Jr. Villar acquired 25,000 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.35 per share, with a total value of $733,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PYCR. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Paycor HCM during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paycor HCM in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Paycor HCM in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Paycor HCM in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paycor HCM in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

