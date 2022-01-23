Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $110.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.96.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL opened at $82.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.00 and its 200-day moving average is $90.79. Oracle has a 1-year low of $59.74 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The company has a market cap of $219.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 28,196 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Oracle by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 289,407 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,218,000 after acquiring an additional 12,492 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,082,000. German American Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 87,572 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in Oracle by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 26,884 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. 42.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.