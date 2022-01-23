KeyCorp Comments on Commercial Metals’ FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CMC)

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Commercial Metals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $5.50 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.23.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CMC. Exane BNP Paribas raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Commercial Metals from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.78.

Shares of CMC stock opened at $33.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $19.44 and a 52-week high of $38.72.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.76%.

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 6,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total value of $252,454.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Commercial Metals by 104,644.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 54,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 54,415 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Commercial Metals in the second quarter worth approximately $26,664,000. Tower Bridge Advisors purchased a new position in Commercial Metals in the third quarter worth approximately $305,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Commercial Metals in the third quarter worth approximately $1,044,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Commercial Metals by 13.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 766,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,534,000 after acquiring an additional 92,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

