Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) versus Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Head to Head Survey

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) and Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.7% of Qualys shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.6% of Qualys shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Jamf shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Qualys has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jamf has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Qualys and Jamf, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qualys 1 5 3 0 2.22 Jamf 0 1 4 0 2.80

Qualys presently has a consensus target price of $124.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.23%. Jamf has a consensus target price of $41.40, suggesting a potential upside of 26.72%. Given Jamf’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Jamf is more favorable than Qualys.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Qualys and Jamf’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qualys $362.96 million 13.29 $91.57 million $1.83 67.91 Jamf $269.45 million 14.43 -$22.77 million ($0.51) -64.06

Qualys has higher revenue and earnings than Jamf. Jamf is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qualys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Qualys and Jamf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qualys 18.41% 18.00% 9.71% Jamf -17.35% -0.64% -0.42%

Summary

Qualys beats Jamf on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations. The firm also offers solutions through a software-as-a-service model, primarily with renewable annual subscriptions. The company was founded by Philippe F. Courtot on December 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections. The company's customers comprise enterprises in a range of industries, including financial services, government, healthcare, legal, manufacturing, professional services, retail, technology, and telecommunications to connect, manage, and protect Apple products, apps, and corporate resources in the cloud. It also offers Jamf Nation, an online community of IT professionals focusing on Apple in the enterprise; and provides professional services. The company sells its SaaS solutions through a subscription model, a direct sales force, and online, as well as indirectly through its channel partners, including Apple. Jamf Holding Corp. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

