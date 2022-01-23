Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Mercantile Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.64. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mercantile Bank’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of MBWM stock opened at $38.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $599.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.60 and its 200 day moving average is $33.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Mercantile Bank has a 52-week low of $26.76 and a 52-week high of $40.01.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 13.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBWM. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 60.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 16,382 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 108.9% during the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 39,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 20,463 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 13.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 32.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 11,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the second quarter worth about $1,299,000. Institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,500 shares of Mercantile Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $92,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.