Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Raised by Analyst

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Fulton Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.30. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FULT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:FULT opened at $17.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.83. Fulton Financial has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $19.17.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 27.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP David M. Campbell purchased 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Fulton Financial by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 6.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 4.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

