Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) PT Raised to C$30.00

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.36% from the company’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Friday, October 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Barrick Gold in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$33.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Friday, November 5th. cut their price target on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.92.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at C$24.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.52. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of C$22.30 and a 12 month high of C$30.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.50 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Francis Hill purchased 60,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$25.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,557,467.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,414,241.50.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.