Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.75) Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) – Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.75) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.50). Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Spirit Airlines’ FY2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $922.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.13 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.44%. The business’s revenue was up 129.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.32) earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Evercore ISI raised Spirit Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Spirit Airlines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.82.

Shares of SAVE opened at $21.61 on Friday. Spirit Airlines has a 1 year low of $19.52 and a 1 year high of $40.77. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.48 and a 200-day moving average of $24.38.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,669,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 2,742.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 22,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 21,254 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,775,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth about $298,000. Institutional investors own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.