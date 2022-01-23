McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $100.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MKC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.25.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $95.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.49. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $77.85 and a fifty-two week high of $98.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.67%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $31,850.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MKC. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Jacobs & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 124,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,042,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 79,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Finally, Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.