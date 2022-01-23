DKSH (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) Upgraded to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of DKSH (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS DKSHF opened at $80.50 on Wednesday. DKSH has a one year low of $80.50 and a one year high of $80.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.26.
About DKSH
