DKSH (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) Upgraded to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of DKSH (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS DKSHF opened at $80.50 on Wednesday. DKSH has a one year low of $80.50 and a one year high of $80.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.26.

About DKSH

DKSH Holding AG provides various market expansion services in Thailand, Greater China, Malaysia, Singapore, rest of the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sourcing, marketing, sales, distribution, and after-sales services. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology.

