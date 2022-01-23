Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Shares Gap Up to $18.73

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.73, but opened at $19.63. Banco de Chile shares last traded at $19.77, with a volume of 2,912 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). Banco de Chile had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $640.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.95 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Banco de Chile will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi purchased a new position in Banco de Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Banco de Chile by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Banco de Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Banco de Chile by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Banco de Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. Institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases.

