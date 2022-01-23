Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Shares Gap Up to $7.73

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.73, but opened at $7.93. Karyopharm Therapeutics shares last traded at $7.93, with a volume of 10,379 shares.

KPTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.81. The company has a market cap of $625.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of -0.03.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $37.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.84 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7,204.16% and a negative net margin of 173.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.73) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KPTI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,781,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,491 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,685,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,837,000 after acquiring an additional 582,978 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,816,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,027,000 after buying an additional 484,269 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 2,581.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 495,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after buying an additional 476,928 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 608,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 314,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

