Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Lifted to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $56.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GKOS. BTIG Research upgraded Glaukos from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Glaukos from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Glaukos from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens raised Glaukos from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Glaukos presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of NYSE:GKOS opened at $51.38 on Wednesday. Glaukos has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.45 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.60.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.37. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $74.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Glaukos will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 232.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 156,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,537,000 after purchasing an additional 109,457 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 94,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,022,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

