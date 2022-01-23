Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.23

Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.23 and last traded at $10.25, with a volume of 149916 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.22.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Matterport in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Matterport from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Matterport from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.16.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Matterport Inc will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Matterport in the 3rd quarter worth $809,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the third quarter worth $331,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the third quarter worth $633,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the third quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the third quarter worth $953,000. 26.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matterport Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

