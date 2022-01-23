Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.70

Shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.70 and last traded at $6.70, with a volume of 4386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.92.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVIR. Zacks Investment Research raised Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $61.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 16th.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.10.
In related news, Director Polly A. Murphy acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $102,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $41,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $64,000. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR)
Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.
Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands
Receive News & Ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.