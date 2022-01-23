Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.70

Shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.70 and last traded at $6.70, with a volume of 4386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.92.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVIR. Zacks Investment Research raised Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $61.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Get Atea Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.10.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.20 million. Atea Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 4.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.74) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Polly A. Murphy acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $102,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $41,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $64,000. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.