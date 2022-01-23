Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.49

Shares of Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.49 and last traded at $0.49, with a volume of 158021 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.70. The company has a current ratio of 13.44, a quick ratio of 12.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $793.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 5.59.
Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Sundial Growers had a negative return on equity of 13.65% and a negative net margin of 506.37%. The company had revenue of $11.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 million. Equities analysts expect that Sundial Growers Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.
About Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL)
Sundial Growers, Inc is a licensed producer that crafts small-batch cannabis using state-of-the-art indoor facilities. Its brand portfolio includes Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto and Grasslands. Sundial also operates the Spiritleaf retail banner. Spiritleaf aims to be the most knowledgeable and trusted source of recreational cannabis by offering a premium consumer experience and quality curated cannabis products.
