Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.49

Shares of Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.49 and last traded at $0.49, with a volume of 158021 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.70. The company has a current ratio of 13.44, a quick ratio of 12.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $793.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 5.59.

Get Sundial Growers alerts:

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Sundial Growers had a negative return on equity of 13.65% and a negative net margin of 506.37%. The company had revenue of $11.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 million. Equities analysts expect that Sundial Growers Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNDL. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sundial Growers by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 145,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 54,439 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sundial Growers by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 105,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 36,854 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Sundial Growers by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 130,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 61,619 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Sundial Growers by 270.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 142,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 103,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Sundial Growers by 1,648.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,851,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

About Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Sundial Growers, Inc is a licensed producer that crafts small-batch cannabis using state-of-the-art indoor facilities. Its brand portfolio includes Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto and Grasslands. Sundial also operates the Spiritleaf retail banner. Spiritleaf aims to be the most knowledgeable and trusted source of recreational cannabis by offering a premium consumer experience and quality curated cannabis products.

Further Reading: Cyclical Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sundial Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sundial Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.