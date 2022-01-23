Zacks: Brokerages Expect Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Brokerages expect Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) to report earnings per share of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.29. Diana Shipping reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 475%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Diana Shipping.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $56.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on DSX. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diana Shipping has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

NYSE DSX opened at $3.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.60. Diana Shipping has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $6.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.78 million, a P/E ratio of 71.41 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 800.16%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi purchased a new stake in Diana Shipping in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Diana Shipping in the second quarter valued at $52,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Diana Shipping in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Diana Shipping in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Diana Shipping in the third quarter valued at $62,000. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

