Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

Analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 38.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America raised Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Moderna from $313.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.47.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $160.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Moderna has a 52-week low of $117.34 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $254.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.25.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Moderna will post 26.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.80, for a total value of $6,636,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.36, for a total transaction of $4,910,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 404,000 shares of company stock valued at $111,838,180 in the last 90 days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 2,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

