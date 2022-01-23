Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

Analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 38.06% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America raised Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Moderna from $313.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.47.
Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $160.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Moderna has a 52-week low of $117.34 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $254.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.25.
In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.80, for a total value of $6,636,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.36, for a total transaction of $4,910,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 404,000 shares of company stock valued at $111,838,180 in the last 90 days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 2,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.11% of the company’s stock.
About Moderna
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
