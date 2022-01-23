Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 97.18% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brilliant Earth Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BRLT. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brilliant Earth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.63.

Shares of NASDAQ BRLT opened at $10.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.40. Brilliant Earth Group has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $20.39.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.10 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Eric Scott Grossberg sold 15,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $210,476.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Beth Tamara Gerstein sold 151,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total transaction of $1,888,502.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 550,032 shares of company stock worth $7,471,950.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,048,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $402,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,025,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

